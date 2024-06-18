Two Democrats fight for chance to unseat Virginia Beach Rep. Jen Kiggans

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Two Democrats seek to unseat Virginia Beach Congresswoman Jen Kiggans for the District 2 seat which makes up Virginia Beach, Suffolk, Chesapeake, Franklin, parts of Accomack, Northampton, Isle of Wight, and Southampton Counties.

In District 2—Jake Denton faces off against Missy Cotter Smasal in the Democratic primary. The winner will run against incumbent Republican Jen Kiggans.

Cotter Smasal describes herself as a Navy veteran, mom and former small business owner who has lived in Virginia Beach for over two decades.

She says her campaign will focus on standing up for Coastal Virginia’s families, military and veterans.

"People here really want a serious chance," Cotter Smasal told News 3 Friday. "They're frustrated with the chaos that they're seeing from DC and the Republicans in Congress. They want someone who's going to stand up for their values."

The establishment of the Democratic party has lined up behind her.

This isn’t Cotter Smasal’s first time vying for office as she previously ran for State Senate in 2019, losing to Republican Bill DeSteph.

Jake Denton is a lawyer and first-time political candidate who grew up in Virginia Beach. He says many of the endorsements came before he entered the race.

"I'm running for Congress because extremists are attacking the constitution and the legal system," said Denton. "I believe that we will have a duty to do for what's right."

His website states that he believes in finding common ground to solve big problems and thinks 2nd District needs a leader who’s focused on building our economy, restoring reproductive rights and protecting the rule of law.

Kiggans, a former helicopter pilot in the Navy and nurse practitioner who lives in Virginia Beach, defeated incumbent Elaine Luria last November to win the seat for the 2nd Congressional District. The district was redistricted before last November's election, making the district redder. It now includes the Eastern Shore, Virginia Beach, parts of Chesapeake, Suffolk, Isle of Wight County, the City of Franklin, and parts of Southampton County.

A campaign spokesperson issued the following statement:

“The Democrat primary is little more than a second place competition to determine who can most closely align themselves with Joe Biden’s failing agenda. Congresswoman Kiggans flipped one of the most competitive seats in the country in 2022 - despite being outspent 3:1 last cycle - because voters in southeast Virginia soundly reject radical and destructive policies. While the out of touch liberal elite Democrats remain divided and disorganized, voters from across the political spectrum are united behind Jen Kiggans and will vote to send her back to Washington this November.”

Kiggans flipped the district red two years ago.