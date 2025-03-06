VA considers large cuts as local employees brace for impacts

HAMPTON, Va. — Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins announced the department is looking at reducing its workforce by about 15 percent, which translates to approximately 70,000 employees.

WTKR News 3 has spoken with individuals who have lost their jobs at the Hampton VA.

Lashavia Prather, a former secretary, expressed the uncertainty many feel: “Right now, a lot of us are just flailing in the wind.”

Similarly, Alex Hunt, a former supply technician, emphasized the importance of every job: “I feel every job is very essential, regardless of what you are.”

As discussions progress, Collins noted that the agency aims to revert to 2019 staffing levels, resulting in significant cuts.

“The days of kicking the can down the road and measuring VA's progress by how much money it spends and how many people it employs rather than how many veterans it helps are over," he said.

Leadership at the Hampton VA addressed local veterans during a town hall meeting streamed on Facebook, promising efforts to maintain care as cuts unfold.

“The cuts right now are not affecting the way we deliver care; we’re going to continue to push back and let our voices be heard on when we think it will so that that does not happen,” said Michael Harper from the Hampton VA.

The American Federation of Government Employees Local 2328 represents employees at the VA.

The union's vice president said she appreciates the sentiment local leadership gave, but worries they'll be iced out of the process.

“Anyone who tells you that we can cut or fire 70,000 VA employees without impacting veterans' care is lying to your face,” said Stacy Shorter.

Local lawmakers are commenting on the situation.

“I know that Virginia is outraged about this because I’m getting comments about this wherever I go," said Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia).

Meanwhile, Rep. Jen Kiggans (R-Virginia) highlighted her efforts to safeguard healthcare providers.

“We have used our lines of communication with the administration to make sure that the healthcare workforce specifically is protected," she said.