Virginia Beach voters list off motivations as early voting wraps up

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A steady stream of voters cast their ballots at Central Library and Kempsville Area Library on Friday, the second to last day of early in-person voting in the Commonwealth.

Early in-person will wrap up on Saturday at 5pm ahead of Election Day on Tuesday.

"I decided to vote early because I didn't want to stand in lines and I have things to do at church on Tuesday," said one voter.

Watch: Voters in Virginia Beach casting ballots at record pace

Voters in Virginia Beach casting ballots at record pace

More people have now voter early in-person in Virginia Beach than compared with 2020.

With lots at stake, voters have plenty on their minds as they come to cast their ballots.

One voter said she was focused on "the economy and our border."

Watch: Despite lower overall early voting in Virginia, Virginia Beach sees record numbers

Despite lower overall early voting numbers in Virginia, Virginia Beach sees record numbers

Polls have consistently shown that the economy is at the top of the list for voters in Virginia this year.

"Our economic situation in terms of the United States is a problem," said voter Mark Resh.

Others have different priorities. "One was democracy and making sure our democracy was protected. We all must participate as citizens," said voter Charles Wilson.

For some, the issues may be different than in years past.

Watch: Chesapeake sets up satellite voting locations to combat long lines

City of Chesapeake set up satellite voting locations to combat long voting lines

Wilson said he also was focused on "women's reproductive rights. To be honest, that was not a topic for me before."

Resh also said that was on his mind, but he doesn't see eye-to-eye on it with his daughter, who's supporting a different presidential candidate than him.

"We discuss it. I present my views. She presents hers. I'm very understandable with how she feels about things," he said.

Local topics are also on their minds with school board and city council races also on the ballot.

"I wanted to make sure that our priorities were focused on education, focused on things that matter, locally and nationally," said voter Eugenie Villanueva.