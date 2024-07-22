Virginia Democrats throw support behind Kamala Harris to be president

NORFOLK, Va. — Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Virginia) and Rep. Bobby Scott (D-Virginia) threw their support behind Kamala Harris during a talk with members of African American fraternities and sororities, called the Divine Nine, on Monday morning.

"I am so excited about the prospect we have before us," Kaine said to the group of a few dozen.

Kaine called Biden's decision tough, but said it was patriotic. He also said he was not interested in running for vice president again like he did when he was Hillary Clinton's running mate in 2016.

"I'm a friend of Kamala's. We served in the Senate together. I think she'll be a strong candidate," said Kaine.

Rep. Scott said having Harris on the top of the ticket means the Democrats' campaign won't have to change much.

"It's a great record. We don't have to change the message," said Scott.

That feeling of continuity is also felt by Republicans in Virginia as they're still running against part of the Biden-Harris ticket.

"This doesn't really require any retooling of the Virginia or national operation. I feel very confident that President Trump has knit together a very solid campaign team," said Rich Anderson, chair of the Republican Party of Virginia.

It does mean the Democratic National Convention next month in Chicago will be different.

"I was pledged to President Biden. He has released all of his delegates and I personally am supporting Kamala Harris," said Gaylene Kanoyton, a convention delegate who is also president of the Greater Hampton Roads Black Democrats.

The president of Hampton Roads Young Democrats, Ty Champion, said he thinks the party will get behind Harris.

"I do feel like now, the Democratic Party has the ability to be able to run without age being a question. There's no need to question Vice President Harris' mental fitness. I believe we have a strong ticket headed into November," said Champion.

While Election Day is in November, early voting in Virginia begins in under two months on Sept. 20.