Virginia lawmakers take up bills to address human trafficking

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — As lawmakers begin the general assembly session, they are considering a series of proposals to address human trafficking.

In August 2023, News 3 talked with a woman named Olivia, who was trafficked at 18 years old.

“I felt like I didn’t have anything or anyone. Someone said, ‘Okay, I'll help you, I'll take care of you.’ I didn’t know what that really meant.”

Watch previous coverage: A closer look at Virginia's new protections for human trafficking victims

A closer look at the new protections for human trafficking victims

Olivia was forced to comply with her traffickers, which led to a criminal record.

“I had to hold guns sometimes for my trafficker. I had to hold drugs that I didn’t do or use.”

Olivia became the first person to have charges against her expunged under a Virginia law. Lawmakers are now working to expand the types of crimes that could be expunged.

Chesterfield County Delegate Mike Cherry knows of a woman who was forced to commit thefts from stores that resulted in a conviction.

Watch related coverage: Survivor shares horrific experience of being sex trafficked in Hampton Roads

Survivor shares horrific experience of being sex trafficked in Hampton Roads

“Now she can’t vote. She can’t get certain jobs. She can’t get certain housing because of the crimes she was convicted of as a direct result of the trafficking and the manner she was trafficked," said Cherry.

Additional bills would empower the Attorney General to have more authority in prosecuting these cases. Another budget provision aims to establish a tip-line where individuals can report potential human trafficking to law enforcement.

“Virginia is going to be the most hostile state in the country for these traffickers. We’re going to come after you. We’re going to investigate you. We’re going to prosecute you,” said Attorney General Jason Miyares.

Lawmakers will work on these issues during their session, which is scheduled to end in late February.