Virginia Lieutenant Governor candidates explain respective visions to voters

NORFOLK, Va. — Early voting in Virginia starts on Friday, Sept. 19, and one candidate visited Hampton Roads this week to campaign.

Ghazala Hashmi, the Democratic nominee for lieutenant governor, visited Norfolk on Tuesday for a roundtable discussion on education.

Hashmi currently serves as a state senator and said her experience in Richmond makes her ready to serve in Virginia's number two role.

"We need someone who is experienced, who is capable, who has relationships across both chambers and across the aisles and across all of our state agencies," said Hashmi.

Hashmi is being challenged by John Reid. The Republican nominee for lieutenant governor said he's an outsider with experience as a businessman and broadcaster.

"You don't want people who have been kissing butt to try and climb the political ladder. You want people who come in with a fresh set of eyes and open mind and open heart who will also battle to do what's right for the people of Virginia," explained Reid.

Reid is calling on Hashmi to debate him. WTKR News 3 asked the Democratic nominee if she plans to accept his challenge.

"It's much more valuable and productive to me to hear directly from our voters to understand the issues and then be able to address the concerns and then start formulating policy responses. That's a better use of my time," said Hashmi.

"I think that's a disqualifier. I think if you're running for statewide office in Virginia, you should be prepared to stand up and answer questions about what you believe, about your career, about your experience, about the good decisions, bad decisions you may have made," said Reid.

Hashmi is the first Muslim and first Indian-American nominated for statewide office in Virginia. Reid is the first openly gay man to receive a major party endorsement for statewide office in Virginia.