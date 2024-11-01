Virginia voters decide whether to approve tax exemption for more military spouses

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Traci Voelke's husband Paul was an Army Major on his fifth deployment to Afghanistan when in 2012 he was killed in an accident involving a military vehicle.

He left behind two young sons.

"I'm considered a Gold Star spouse, just as all the killed-in-action deaths," said Voelke.

When it came time to pay taxes, Voelke thought she'd qualify for a property tax exemption given to spouses of service members who died serving the country, but she didn't.

"I think it was pretty shocking," she recalled.

Because Paul's death wasn't considered as happening in-action, she was told she didn't qualify, even though he lost his life in a combat zone.

"I felt it in my heart that it was just an oversight in the law and that we would get the support," she said.

That led to a year long effort to change Virginia law to include families like hers, about 180 or so.

This year, Virginia voters are deciding whether to update Virginia's Constitution to say spouses of service members, who died in the line of duty, would qualify.

"I think everyone I've talked to has been really supportive. People want to know how this happened, why this got left out," said Voelke.

This question is on the ballot all across Virginia, but other localities also have their own issues.

Voters in Chesapeake are deciding whether they want the city to re-establish curbside recycling service with a potential mandatory fee of up to $10 per month.

"It improves the environment. I stand behind recycling," said one voter.

"I don't think it's worth an extra $10 that we can't afford anyway," said another voter.

In North Carolina, people statewide are voting on whether to clarify that only U.S. citizens are eligible to vote in elections.

Locally, voters in Currituck County are deciding whether to raise the sales and use tax by a quarter of a cent to help fund public safety.

In Chowan County, voters are determining whether the county can borrow $15 million to construct recreational facilities.

In Perquimans County, people are voting on whether to allow the sale of mixed alcoholic drinks in the county outside of the town limits of Hertford.

With so much on the ballot, there's plenty for voters to research.

As for Voelke, she wants voters to be informed and explains what the exemption means for families like hers.

"I think it's just that recognition of his service and sacrifice that's important," she said.