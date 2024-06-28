What to expect from Trump's visit to Chesapeake

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Trump is on his way to Chesapeake as supporters line up for his rally at Greenbrier Farms.

Following his first presidential debate with Joe Biden, Trump is expected to begin at 11 a.m. with parking lots opening at 8 a.m.

Orange road signs alerting drivers of a road closure could be seen near the event beginning Thursday.

One sign was at the intersection of Sign Pine Road and St. Brides Road. Another was in the median on Edinburgh Pkwy. near Walmart.

Sign Pine Road will be closed at the intersection with St. Brides Road except for local traffic. The closure starts at 8 a.m. Friday and last until the event ends.

That means attendees have to use St. Brides Road to access the property. Intermittent closures on I-64 and Hwy. 168 were also expected on Friday.

The Route 168 Chesapeake Expressway and I-46 will also experience intermittent closures throughout the day, and heavy congestion is expected according to the city of Chesapeake.

Attendees can expect temperatures in the mid-80s according to News 3 meteorologist Myles Henderson.