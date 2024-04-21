Youngkin announces strong job numbers for Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. — Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Friday that a recent survey showed nearly 204,000 more Virginians employed since January 2022.

Youngkin cited the BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics also known as “LAUS”, or “the household survey.”

“Since day one, our pro-growth policies have led to consistent job growth in the Commonwealth – bringing the total to nearly 204,000 more Virginians working. When Virginians do well, Virginia does well, and strong job growth continues to fuel record revenues for the Commonwealth,” said Youngkin.

According to BLS LAUS, Virginia saw an adjusted unemployment rate decrease of 0.1 percent in March. Putting Virginia at 2.9 percent, 0.9 percentage points below the national rate.

“It is not surprising that the Commonwealth is a leader in employment growth based on the policies we have been pushing forward to add more people to the workforce and develop a strong, skill-based talent pool,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater.