Portsmouth police searching for man wanted in 2015 cold case homicide

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators with the Portsmouth police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect wanted for a 2015 cold case homicide.

Portsmouth Emergency Communication received a 911 call requesting police and medical assistance to the 1900 block of Holladay Street in reference to a gunshot wound around 2:15 p.m. on Apr. 13, 2015.

When officers arrived they found an unresponsive female, identified as Emily Spence, that had suffered from an apparent gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she later died.

Detectives are searching for 32-year-old Vincent Roderick Taylor, Jr., described as 5 feet 8 inches and 170 pounds.

Taylor is wanted for first degree murder, principals in the second degree, use of a firearm, conspiracy, possession of a firearm by a felon and burglary.

Portsmouth police say Taylor should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Taylor may be you're asked to call the Portsmouth Police Department or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.

