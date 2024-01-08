How to make your resume stand out from the competition

NORFOLK, Va. — New year, new you? That is what a lot of people say when January rolls around.

If you are leaning into this frame of mind, you might have your sights set on a new job.

While the prospect of landing a new position is exciting, what is not is putting together your resume. People find themselves asking: What font do I use? What qualifications should I highlight? Should I add a picture to set myself apart?

Those questions are what bring people to Norfolk Works, a free job resource and community career center in Norfolk.

“We assist [Norfolk residents] with their resume, connect them with employers and also [provide] short-term training,” says Terry Richards.

For the past few years, Terry Richards has overseen operations at Norfolk Works.

"Our employees actually sit down with [clients], gather their experience, qualifications, skills, abilities, and accomplishments so that we can actually customize their resume for them," she says.

I picked her brain about how people can build a resume that will set them apart from other candidates. Richards says it starts by picking a clean text that is easy to read and making the format consistent.

“Next, we always ask that you customize your summary in the beginning so that qualifications are included, so that they continue to look forward at the remaining of your resume,” she says.

Then, highlight your experience and tailor it to the job you are applying for.

Dr. Amber Lennon, the Executive Director of Career and Professional Development at Elizabeth City State University, echoes that advice.

“If you see on a job application that they are looking for someone that is ‘innovative,’ ‘creative,’ and has ‘critical thinking skills,' but those words are nowhere on your resume, understand that you may not be selected,” she says. "Most of the time your resume is not being viewed by a person when you apply."

Generally, resumes are filtered through a software system to weed people out. Having more keywords that match the job description will set you apart.

Lennon also tells me that resumes have evolved in recent years.

“When I had my resume in college, I never put that I was fluent, or that I was proficient, in Facebook or that I had a working knowledge of Twitter. But now, if you know how to use TikTok, if you know how to use Chat GPT – all of these things are now acceptable on your resume,” she says.

Whatever you choose to highlight on your resume, just make sure it represents you and you can back up the skills. The same person that creates the resume should be the same person that shows up to the interviews.

Back at Norfolk Works, after the folks inside help you create your resume, they also help you apply for any open positions you are interested in. It is a free city resource to help build our workforce and connect people with new opportunities.

“We have certified workforce development professionals that collaborate with our clients day-to-day,” Richards says.

If you are looking for help with professional resume writing, filling out online applications, and career exploration, Norfolk Works is open for walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. until 12 p.m.

Click here for more information about Norfolk Works.