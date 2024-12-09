Portsmouth councilman arrested for second time in the past month

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — For the second time in the past month, Portsmouth City Councilman De’Andre Barnes has been arrested, according to Portsmouth police. He's facing charges of domestic assault.

Police say they responded to a call about a possible burglary in the 200 block of Boat Street just after 9 p.m. Sunday, where they found Barnes in a domestic dispute.

While police were on scene, a "physical altercation" occurred that led to Barnes' arrest. Police did not explain the nature of the altercation.

Barnes was also arrested in November for another domestic dispute involving a young girl being dragged and forced into a car, police said, but he was not formally charged in that incident.

According to an incident report obtained by News 3, Barnes later told officers that the girl was a relative and that she was trying to take an iPad to school and he went to the bus stop to get it back.

Following that November arrest, police say they handed over evidence to the magistrate to get an arrest warrant. Barnes was later released after the on-duty magistrate found there to be no probable cause.

Barnes's reelection bid in November for his council seat was unsuccessful.

Barne is currently released on personal recognizance.