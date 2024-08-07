Remembering former Virginia First Lady Roxane Gilmore

RICHMOND, Va — Former Virginia First Lady Roxane Gilmore has died, the governor's office released in a statement.

"Suzanne and I are deeply saddened by the passing of our friend, former First Lady Roxane Gilmore. Our prayers are with Governor Gilmore, his sons Jay and Ashton, their families and Roxane’s extended family. Virginia has lost a wonderful woman who touched the lives of many Virginians," Governor Glenn Youngkin (R - Virginia) said in the statement. "Roxane’s influence and impact on Virginia will be greatly missed but she has left a lasting legacy through her work, including in directing and overseeing the renovation of the Executive Mansion. From 1998 – 2000 she personally approved almost every detail to restore the structural integrity and interior of America’s longest continuously occupied Governor’s home. Virginia’s iconic Executive Mansion will always be her legacy."

Steve Helber/AP Former Virginia Gov. Jim Gilmore walks to the podium with his wife, Roxane, to deliver his acceptance speech during the 2008 Virginia Republican Convention in Richmond, Va., Saturday, May 31, 2008 Gilmore won the nomination for the US Senate seat.

Jim Gilmore served as Governor of Virginia from 1998 to 2002.

Roxane was a Suffolk native who studied history and and anthropology at the University of Virginia.

"Roxane taught in both the Chesterfield and Henrico public school systems, and served for many years as a professor of classics at Randolph Macon College," the statement continued. "Roxane worked with the Virginia Department of Education to promote the Standards of Learning by creating an internet clearing house of resources for teachers, parents, students, and the business world."

STEVE HELBER/ASSOCIATED PRESS Texas Gov. George W. Bush, right, listens as Virginia first lady, Roxane Gilmore reads a story to children from Bethlehem Baptist Church Child Care in the reading room at the a East End public library in Richmond, Va., Tuesday, June 22, 1999.

Governor Youngkin remarked on Mrs. Gilmore's friendly and down to earth demeanor.

"All these wonderful qualities will be long remembered. Both my and Suzanne’s heartfelt sympathy go out to Governor Gilmore and the family, and we lift them up in our prayers. May God bless them."

Information about Gilmore's death and memorial information has not yet been made public.