Two years after Richneck Elementary shooting Abby Zwerner 'is not going to stop fighting'

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Monday marks the second anniversary of the shooting at Richneck Elementary School, where a 6-year-old student shot and seriously injured his teacher, Abby Zwerner.

Two years later, Zwerner is struggling to move on, one of her attorneys told News 3 in an interview.

It was Jan. 6, 2023 when Zwerner was at her classroom's reading table when a first grade student pulled out a gun and shot her.

The bullet passed through her hand, pierced her chest, and caused significant injuries, including a collapsed lung.

In an interview with News 3 anchor Jessica Larche last year, Zwerner talked about the impact the shooting has had on her.

“This past year has definitely changed me. I was diagnosed with PTSD, my anxiety has raised, my depression has raised, and that really takes a toll on me emotionally,” she said.

Now, two years later, Zwerner continues to grapple with the lasting impacts of that day.

"She's still trying to find her place. She went from being a beloved teacher, starting her career, young, optimistic to now being a victim of being shot by her student," said Diane Toscano, one of Zwerner's attorneys.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Zwerner filed a lawsuit against the school leaders, claiming negligence in preventing the incident. This ongoing legal battle is set to go to trial in October.

"This has been a difficult two years. She's still trying to figure out what's next for her, and as we’re in the middle of fighting Newport News, it makes it hard to move on,” Toscano said.

An attorney for the Newport News School Board did not respond to a request for comment on the second anniversary of the shooting.

Aside from the civil lawsuit, there have also been criminal charges stemming from the incident.

Deja Taylor, the mother of the six-year-old, is currently serving a federal prison sentence in West Virginia.

Once her federal sentence concludes in March, she will begin serving a state prison sentence in Virginia for felony child neglect.

Additionally, Ebony Parker, the school’s former assistant principal, has been indicted on eight counts of felony child abuse, with her trial scheduled for February.

As several court proceedings are scheduled for this year, the case that began two years ago is far from closed.

“Abby is not going to stop fighting," Toscano said. "We're going to continue to seek justice for her and we're going to get this done as long as it takes."