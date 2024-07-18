Judge rules $40M lawsuit filed by former Richneck Elem. teacher Abby Zwerner will go to trial in January

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A Newport News judge ruled the $40 million lawsuit filed by Abby Zwerner, the former first-grade Richneck Elem. teacher who was shot by her student in Jan. 2023, will go on as scheduled in Jan. 2025.

Attorneys for Ebony Parker, the former assistant principal at Richneck Elem., were arguing to delay the case until Parker's criminal case was over, but that was rejected by the judge.

Parker is charged with felony child neglect in connection to the shooting and is set to be in court in Feb. 2025.

Her attorney cited that Parker wouldn't have time to prepare for her criminal case just two weeks away from the civil trial.

Attorneys for Parker said publicity surrounding the civil trial two weeks before the criminal trial would not be good.

Zwerner's attorneys argued the trial should go on as scheduled.

"This is a disingenuous, insecure way to delay the case," Jeffrey Breit, Zwerner's attorney, said in court.

A Newport News judge ruled Parker's criminal trial will not be delayed.

Zwerner's attorney says he and Zwerner are eager for the trial to start in January.

"Abby wants to move on with her life and go on with the lawsuit trial as scheduled," Breit said.

The next discovery trial will be on Oct. 18.