$40M suit over Abby Zwerner's shooting at Richneck Elem. moves forward

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The civil case related to a former Newport News teacher, Abby Zwerner, shot in her Richneck Elementary School classroom by a first grade student in January 2023, is moving forward.

News 3 has been covering this case extensively ever since Jan. 6, 2023, when a student in Zwerner's classroom took out a gun and shot her, hitting her in her hand and chest.

Watch: Former Richneck admin charged with child neglect

Former Richneck administrator charged with child neglect appears in court

A hearing in the case was held Thursday morning in Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court in Newport News.

The majority of the hearing was spent on arguments over what questions Dr. Ebony Parker, a former assistant principal at Richneck, does and does not have to answer in a deposition.

The questions had previously been agreed to by both sides in the case.

Representatives for Parker and the Newport News school district argued against Parker having to answer any questions, saying they could impact her criminal case related to the shooting.

Watch: Former Richneck admin ignored multiple warnings the day Zwerner was shot, grand jury says

Richneck asst. principal ignored multiple warnings day teacher was shot: Grand jury

As of Thursday, Parker was facing eight felony child abuse and neglect charges, and was scheduled to go to trial in February 2025.

Parker was not in court for the hearing Thursday, and both her attorney and those for the school district declined to speak.

Representatives for Zwerner, who has filed a $40 million lawsuit against the district, however, did have something to say.

Watch: $40M lawsuit by Abby Zwerner is going to trial

$40M lawsuit filed by former Richneck Elem. teacher Abby Zwerner is going to trial

They said they are happy the case is moving forward.

The hearing was held because they had previously tried to ask Parker questions for the civil case, but she invoked her Fifth Amendment rights, refusing to answer questions.

Now that some of the 40 or so questions have been allowed by the judge, a date will have to be set for Zwerner's legal team to re-ask Parker those questions.

Watch: Extended interview with Abby Zwerner one year since Richneck shooting

Abby Zwerner - Full News 3 Interview

A date for that had not been set as of Thursday.

Zwerner's legal team also noted the judge's ruling on what questions to allow and not allow only applies until her trial in the criminal case.

Once that trial is over, she could then be asked the questions the judge ruled Thursday she doesn't have to answer because of their potential impact on the criminal trial.