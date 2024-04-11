Richneck shooting investigation ongoing: Commonwealth's Attorney

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Days after a special grand jury report was released regarding the shooting of teacher Abby Zwerner by her then 6-year-old student, the Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney held a press conference to speak on the report and ongoing investigation.

The school's former assistant principal Ebony Parker has been charged with eight counts of child neglect, each count for one bullet that was in the gun used by the student.

Richneck asst. principal ignored multiple warnings day teacher was shot: Grand jury

Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn said the goal of the special grand jury was to answer three questions: What happened, why did it happen, and what can be done to insure it never happens again.

"I'm sure you looked at this report and saw the things that troubled you, we are troubled as well," said Gwynn in the press conference.

Newport News Former Richneck administrator charged with child neglect appears in court Madeline Miller

The special grand jury report highlights issues from the day of the shooting, including Parker ignoring multiple warnings about the student having a gun and failing to allow staff to search him.

The report also states that there were missing documents regarding the student's behavioral file, and the Gwynn said they are continuing to look into the missing documents.

On 3 Special Grand Jury Report: Richneck Elementary School shooting

Gwynn said in the press conference that the jurors on the special grand jury had the request to make the report public.

"I'm sure that any reader of that report expressed when they saw it, concern, about the safety issues that existed at Richneck," Gwynn said.

Gwynn said Parker's sentencing could range from 0-12 months in jail or 1-5 years in prison per charge.

Stay with News 3 for updates.