Sheriff's program helps Newport News inmates struggling with addiction get, stay clean

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — The Newport News Sheriff’s Office says they're working to help inmates, in hopes that they don't end up back in jail.

They say the Medication Assistance Treatment Program (MAT) is for inmates battling substance abuse addiction. The program starts while they are in jail and continues even after they're released. The office says this program is one of the programs they have that reduces recidivism.

Kevin Jones, 46, served time at the Newport News city jail. He says that the program helped him overcome his addiction.

"My fifth DUI," Jones said. "I’m tired of losing vehicles due to DUI’s, starting over, paying for lawyers. I was a weekend drinker. During the week, I would work but during the weekend, I would party. But it was time for a change. I’m getting older, and I have two daughters, and I got tired of leaving them out here."

Jones served over a year at the Newport News City Jail for his 5th DUI.

He says he’s now been alcohol-free after battling with addiction. He says he’s been in the MAT program for over a year.

"I did 14 months," Jones said. "I haven’t had nothing to drink since January 2023. When I found out about the MAT program, I didn’t wanna do it too much. I started working on myself."

The Medication Assistance Treatment program (MAT) is for inmates suffering with heroin, opioid or alcohol addiction. People in the program meet with a counselor once a week.

Newport News Lieutenant Colonel Hayes says the program is instrumental in reducing recidivism, basically keeping people from going to jail again.

"Most of the crimes our participants have committed are crimes dealing around their addiction problems," Hayes said. "Once we cure that portion or give them the treatment they need, the crime subsides."

The program offers a Vivitrol shot once a month. It's paid for by a Department of Criminal Justice Services grant. The shot is used to curb alcohol and opioid addiction. Once injected, the shot blocks the euphoric feeling of getting high or drunk.

"It’s like a Plan B," Jones said. "If I ever decided to drink, I know I would be sick. I do it once a month."

The case recovery manager for the program says it has a 90% success rate.

"Once they are released, I will already have housing if that’s the need, set up for them to receive food, employment," Charlotte Graham, a recovery case manager for the MAT program said. "We want to present all the barriers that prevent them from moving forward in their recovery process."

If you’ve been in trouble with the law and are battling substance abuse issues, you can go to the Newport News Sheriff’s Office to get help and resources.