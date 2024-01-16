Watch Now
News

Actions

Steelers fans flock to Footer's Sports Pub for Bills vs. Steelers game

Steelers fans flock to Footer's Sports Pub for Bills vs. Steelers game
Danielle Saitta News 3 Reporter
Steelers fans shows up in game day attire and decorated tables in the bar to show support and Steelers spirit
Steelers fans flock to Footer's Sports Pub for Bills vs. Steelers game
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jan 16, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-16 06:34:20-05

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Monday, local Steelers fans who couldn't make it to Buffalo flocked to sports bars to cheer on their team.

News 3 caught up with a few at Footers Sports Pub in Virginia Beach.

One fan we spoke to was Pittsburgh native, Marie Culver. She told us that being surrounded by so many fans made her feel at home.

"It's so much better than watching it at home because you're together and you're cheering them on and you just feel like you're at the game when we are here together and it's a lot cheaper than being at a game," said Culver.

Fans told News 3 they're raising money to help Footers enclose their awning so they can cool off in the summer after the football season is over.

More stories from News 3 Sports

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Videos

Special Coverage: First Warning to Winter Weather