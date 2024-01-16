Steelers fans flock to Footer's Sports Pub for Bills vs. Steelers game

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — On Monday, local Steelers fans who couldn't make it to Buffalo flocked to sports bars to cheer on their team.

News 3 caught up with a few at Footers Sports Pub in Virginia Beach.

One fan we spoke to was Pittsburgh native, Marie Culver. She told us that being surrounded by so many fans made her feel at home.

"It's so much better than watching it at home because you're together and you're cheering them on and you just feel like you're at the game when we are here together and it's a lot cheaper than being at a game," said Culver.

Fans told News 3 they're raising money to help Footers enclose their awning so they can cool off in the summer after the football season is over.