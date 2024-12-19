'Bell to bell, no cell,' Gov. Youngkin's budget plan, government shutdown looms: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: 'Bell to bell, no cell,' Gov. Youngkin's budget plan, government shutdown looms
"Bell to bell, no cell," the Norfolk School Board passed a proposed cell phone policy that prohibits students from having cell phones or personal electronic devices during the school day.
This policy will be implemented during class changes and lunches.
This new phone policy acts in accordance with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Executive Order 33, aiming to reduce distractions in school.
Only one board member voted against the policies, they said cell phone could be beneficial tools for class instruction.
Other board members said they would like to see future revisions for medical emergencies.
"As an educator, I agree with the belief that cell phones are a distraction…they are, however a tool. Students, you will be okay without your cellphones, I promise…however I do hope that exceptions for cellphone use at times…"
The new policy will go into effect on January 1, 2025.
Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared a list of proposed amendments to the General Assembly on Wednesday, called "Keep Virginia Winning."
The governor said his amendments would provide relief to nearly 2 million Virginians. He said the current budget, set in 2023, was based on an outlook that included a recession. But Virginia exceeded what was forecasted by $1.7 billion in 2024.
Youngkin says he has big plans for that extra cash. The first item on his list: car tax relief.
Youngkin aims to stop Virginia cities and counties from using the car tax as a financial resource.
"If you earn as a single filer less than $50,000 or as a dual filer less than $100,000, you can get $150 for the $50,000 or up to $300 for the $100,000, and that will pay a typical Virginia family of four's car tax," he said.
Youngkin proposed $1.1 billion in funding for the program over the next three years, which would be $360 million annually.
A last minute spending deal collapsed as the threat of a federal government shutdown looms.
Congress seemed poised to pass a 1,500-page bipartisan spending measure to fund the federal government through mid-March. It included billions of dollars in disaster and farm aid alongside the first pay raise for members of Congress since 2009.
However, tech billionaire and close Trump ally Elon Musk weighed in on social media, calling it "pork" and pushing lawmakers to "kill the bill," even suggesting lawmakers who support it should be voted out of office.
President-elect Donald Trump then came out against the bill, saying a clean measure should be passed without what he called "Democrat giveaways."
"We're in the middle of these negotiations but I think we'll be able to solve some problems here and we'll keep working on it," said Vice President-elect JD Vance.
After the fallout, House Republicans declared the bill "Dead." This has led Congressional Democrats to then blame Republican lawmakers.
"House republicans will now own any harm that is visited upon the American people that results from a government shutdown or worse," said House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries.
In a statement, the White House warned that a shutdown would harm Americans who rely on basic services like Social Security, adding, "A deal is a deal. Republicans should keep their word."
This morning's weather: Cooler, windier day as the weekend nears
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today will be much cooler. Another rain chance on Friday. Even colder this weekend. Get ready for a cool and windy day. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 this afternoon, 20+ degrees cooler than yesterday. It will be windy today with a north wind at 10 to 20 and gusts to 30 mph. We will see partly cloudy skies with low rain chances. Expect mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers on Friday as an area of low-pressure brushes by the coastline.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, a crash on I-64 westbound and eastbound in Norfolk has completely closed express lanes near Tidewater Drive.
We Follow Through: Mom recalls final moments with her daughter before Mt. Trashmore shooting
News 3's John Hood spoke with the mother of a victim whose life was taken in the Memorial Day shooting at Mt. Trashmore.
Last week we learned that 15-year-old Jeyani Upshur was the victim shot in the parking lot at Mt. Trashmore off of Edwin Drive.
"It's just sad you know now that birthday celebrations are without her," Lanarda Shambley, Jeyani's mom, said.
She said her daughter was a planner, silly, and tough even when it came to sports.
Shambley remembers her daughter leaving the house on Saturday, May 25, to head to the Mt. Trashmore carnival with friends. Shambley was at a cookout when she says her phone began to blow up.
She responded to a call from her son.
"He was like mom where are you at we need you to come to the beach Jeyani was shot," said Shambley. "I don't get to see my baby graduate from school, I don't get to send my baby to prom, these are all the things I'm going to miss that she looked forward to doing. It's just unfair and for what, no reason at all."
Charges in Jeyani Upshur's death will go to a grand jury next month. Shambley said that as she remembers the good times, all she can hope for now is justice for her daughter.
