'Bell to bell, no cell,' Gov. Youngkin's budget plan, government shutdown looms: Sunrise Brief

"Bell to bell, no cell," the Norfolk School Board passed a proposed cell phone policy that prohibits students from having cell phones or personal electronic devices during the school day. This policy will be implemented during class changes and lunches. This new phone policy acts in accordance with Gov. Glenn Youngkin's Executive Order 33, aiming to reduce distractions in school. Only one board member voted against the policies, they said cell phone could be beneficial tools for class instruction. Other board members said they would like to see future revisions for medical emergencies. "As an educator, I agree with the belief that cell phones are a distraction…they are, however a tool. Students, you will be okay without your cellphones, I promise…however I do hope that exceptions for cellphone use at times…" The new policy will go into effect on January 1, 2025.



Gov. Glenn Youngkin shared a list of proposed amendments to the General Assembly on Wednesday, called "Keep Virginia Winning." The governor said his amendments would provide relief to nearly 2 million Virginians. He said the current budget, set in 2023, was based on an outlook that included a recession. But Virginia exceeded what was forecasted by $1.7 billion in 2024. Youngkin says he has big plans for that extra cash. The first item on his list: car tax relief. Youngkin aims to stop Virginia cities and counties from using the car tax as a financial resource. "If you earn as a single filer less than $50,000 or as a dual filer less than $100,000, you can get $150 for the $50,000 or up to $300 for the $100,000, and that will pay a typical Virginia family of four's car tax," he said. Youngkin proposed $1.1 billion in funding for the program over the next three years, which would be $360 million annually.

