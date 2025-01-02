FBI investigates IOW man, Newport News teen shot, New Orleans fallout: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: FBI investigates IOW man, Newport News teen shot, New Orleans fallout
The FBI says an Isle of Wight man had "a stockpile of more than 150 homemade improvised explosive devices." This seizure potentially marks the largest supply ever confiscated in the bureau's history.
Brad Spafford, 36, was arrested on December 17 and is charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered short-barrel rifle. However, prosecutors say he could face additional charges for unlawful possession of unregistered destructive devices.
A source shared that Spafford and his friends were allegedly preparing for something Spafford "would not be able to do alone."
The FBI had been investigating Spafford since 2023 after a source reported that Spafford had lost some of his fingers in 2021 while working on explosive devices. The FBI then executed the search warrant on December 17.
Prosecutors say the explosives included pipe bombs, and a jar of "extraordinarily dangerous explosive material" next to food in the freezer. Some of the pipe bombs had to be detonated on-site due to their instability, court documents say.
Spafford received bond and is staying with a family member, he is required to wear an electronic monitoring system.
A Newport News teenager is in the hospital after being shot Wednesday night. News 3 was told that the teen is expected to survive.
The shooting took place on Manor Road right off Warwick Boulevard.
Newport News police say a call reporting the shooting came in around 5 p.m. on Wednesday. The teen was then discovered and taken to the hospital.
Police have not released any information about a suspect or motive.
If you know anything call 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or download the P3 Tips app.
A vehicle attack in New Orleans has resulted in the deaths of 15 people—the FBI announced on Wednesday evening that they will be investigating the incident as an act of terrorism. In addition to the 15 killed, officials said dozens of others were injured.
The FBI said 42-year-old Shamsud-Din Jabbar, a U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas, drove into a crowd of New Year's revelers around 3 a.m. local time in the popular area of Bourbon and Canal Street.
Law enforcement officials said that the suspect was killed following a shootout with police—they also said Two officers were wounded in the incident but are in stable condition.
The FBI said weapons, an ISIS flag, and a potential improvised explosive device were located inside the vehicle. Authorities added that other potential IEDs were also located in the French Quarter.
President Joe Biden revealed Wednesday night that the FBI informed him that the suspect posted on social media prior to the attack that he was inspired by ISIS and had a desire to kill.
President-elect Donald Trump also commented on the attack, calling it an "act of pure evil."
The Sugar Bowl was scheduled to be held in New Orleans later in the day, less than a mile away from the attack. But officials announced that the game was postponed for 24 hours so bomb-sniffing dogs could sweep the Caesars Superdome to ensure it's safe.Death toll from vehicle attack in New Orleans rises to 15
This morning's weather: Cold Thursday, cloudy Friday ahead
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says we will see lots of sunshine today, but it will be chilly. Highs will only reach the mid 40s, about 10 degrees cooler than yesterday. It will still be breezy, but not as gusty as yesterday.
Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s. A few spotty rain/snow showers are possible in the evening as a cold front moves through. The best chance to see snow will be on the Middle Peninsula and the Eastern Shore, but little to no accumulation is expected.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
We Follow Through: Cell phone prohibition begins in VA school districts
School districts across the commonwealth are falling in line with Governor Youngkin's cell phone-free education executive order. Executive Order 33 expected Virginia school's to adopt their new cell phone policies by January 1, 2025.
News 3 has been following this story since the order was signed in the summer.
Here's a few reminders of what some of these policies look like ahead of kids going back to school on Monday.
Hampton, Norfolk, and Portsmouth school districts will fully prohibit phone usage—they expect students to refrain from using their cell phone from "bell to bell," that includes at lunch and during class changes.
Virginia Beach and Newport News school districts have a similar policy—however, they will permit phone usage for high school students during lunch.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.