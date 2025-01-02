FBI investigates IOW man, Newport News teen shot, New Orleans fallout: Sunrise Brief

The FBI says an Isle of Wight man had "a stockpile of more than 150 homemade improvised explosive devices." This seizure potentially marks the largest supply ever confiscated in the bureau's history.

Brad Spafford, 36, was arrested on December 17 and is charged with unlawful possession of an unregistered short-barrel rifle. However, prosecutors say he could face additional charges for unlawful possession of unregistered destructive devices.

A source shared that Spafford and his friends were allegedly preparing for something Spafford "would not be able to do alone."

The FBI had been investigating Spafford since 2023 after a source reported that Spafford had lost some of his fingers in 2021 while working on explosive devices. The FBI then executed the search warrant on December 17.

Prosecutors say the explosives included pipe bombs, and a jar of "extraordinarily dangerous explosive material" next to food in the freezer. Some of the pipe bombs had to be detonated on-site due to their instability, court documents say.

Spafford received bond and is staying with a family member, he is required to wear an electronic monitoring system.