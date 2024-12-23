Vick presser @ NSU, Missy gives back, Honda-Nissan merger talks: Sunrise Brief

TOP STORIES: Vick presser @ NSU, Missy gives back, Honda-Nissan merger talks
Norfolk State University will host a media press conference Monday at 10 a.m. to introduce Michael Vick as its new head football coach.
NSU made the news official on Friday afternoon, a few days after Vick posted about it on Facebook.
"Today marks a historic day for Norfolk State University," said Dr. Melody Webb, NSU director of athletics. "I am thrilled to welcome Michael Vick and his family back to the Hampton Roads area to lead our football program."
Vick will take over a team that has gone 9-25 since 2022 and was 4-8 this season. Back in November, NSU parted ways with former head coach Dawson Odums and began its search for the program's next head coach.A look back at Michael Vick's upbringing in Newport News, where his pro football aspirations started
A hometown hero returned to Portsmouth to host a toy giveaway at the Portsmouth Children's Museum on Saturday.
Grammy-award-winning rapper Missy Elliott partnered with local nonprofit Forkids, the Portsmouth Children's Museum, and the Commonwealth's Attorney's office to put on this celebration.
Elliott donated over $60,000 in toys and gift cards.
Each child submitted a wish list to get their gift request fulfilled. The families who participated also got a $350 gift card per child to ease financial stress during the holidays.Missy Elliott hosts second annual toy giveaway at Portsmouth's Children Museum
A potential merger in Japan could consolidate Honda and Nissan into the world's third largest automaker by sales.
This comes as both automakers face challenges in China, especially with electric vehicles.
Honda's president, Toshihiro Mibe, said the aim is to have a formal merger agreement completed by June and to finalize the deal by August 2026. No dollar value was given and the formal talks are just starting, according to Mibe.
Nissan alliance member, Mitsubishi Motors also had agreed to join the merger talks.
A merger would consolidate Honda, Nissan, and Mitsubishi into the third largest car company in the world. This would also allow the companies to collaborate more on technology development.
The merger reflects an industry-wide trend toward consolidation.
This morning's weather: Sunny and cold start to the week
Meteorologist Myles Henderson says today will be sunny and cold again. Showers tomorrow with a risk for morning freezing rain. Warming up to end the week. Another freezing start this morning. Expect mostly sunny skies today with highs in the low 40s, about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Expect mostly cloudy skies tomorrow with scattered showers. Some freezing rain is possible for inland (colder) areas tomorrow morning. No significant ice accumulation is expected, but even a small amount could lead to slick roads, parking lots, and sidewalks.
For the latest weather updates, watch Myles live on News 3 This Morning here.
This morning's traffic:
So far this morning, there haven’t been any major traffic incidents in our area.
Interactive Traffic Map
For the latest traffic updates, watch Conor live on News 3 This Morning here.
We Follow Through: Floodwall project gets started in Norfolk's Freemason area
While there have been plenty of concerns raised about a foodwall being built in the Freemason area of the city, project leaders haven't started designing it yet—a task that will start in 2025.
"We're not that far along yet. We look forward to engaging with [the community]," said Kristin Mazur, program manager with the Army Corp of Engineers.
That part of the project is under Phase 1C of the Coastal Storm Risk Management Project, a large-scale collaboration between the city and Army Corp of Engineers to address flooding across the city, including constructing about eight miles of floodwall.
It also includes storm-surge barriers, levees, tide gates, and pump stations.
Some neighbors in Freemason have made their opposition to the floodwall clear, with some putting up posts to demonstrate how they believe their views could be impacted.
"We don't want to put something in a community that's going to be hated," Mazur said.
The plans do call for a 16-foot high floodwall, but Mazur says that's relative to the ground.
Mazur pledged to work with neighbors over the next 18 months to two years while the design takes shape. They have had meetings with community members to discuss the project, and those discussions will continue into 2025.
The $2.6 billion project is meant to protect the city from catastrophic flooding from a storm, but project leaders say it will also help address other kinds of flooding the city experiences with pump stations and other features.
"We're overdue for that kind of storm. We've been lucky in my mind. It's going to happen. It's just a matter of when," said Kyle Spencer, the city's Chief Resilience Officer.
The large-scale project, which is being done in five phases, is currently scheduled to be constructed through 2032.
Watch the full story on News 3 This Morning here.