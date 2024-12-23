Vick presser @ NSU, Missy gives back, Honda-Nissan merger talks: Sunrise Brief

Norfolk State University will host a media press conference Monday at 10 a.m. to introduce Michael Vick as its new head football coach.

NSU made the news official on Friday afternoon, a few days after Vick posted about it on Facebook.

"Today marks a historic day for Norfolk State University," said Dr. Melody Webb, NSU director of athletics. "I am thrilled to welcome Michael Vick and his family back to the Hampton Roads area to lead our football program."

Vick will take over a team that has gone 9-25 since 2022 and was 4-8 this season. Back in November, NSU parted ways with former head coach Dawson Odums and began its search for the program's next head coach.