Norfolk residents to meet Wednesday with a focus on $2.6 billion flood project

NORFOLK, Va. — Residents of Norfolk are about to get an in-person update on the $2.6 billion Coastal Storm Risk Management Project.

The president of the Freemason Street Area Association, Ret. Rear Admiral Jack Kavanaugh, says a Wednesday night meeting will address some of the questions and concerns that neighbors have about the project.

The project is a collaboration between the City of Norfolk and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. It would include a system of about nine miles of flood walls, a levee, nearly a dozen tide gates, and some pump stations.

According to a City website, “The Resilient Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Project will reduce the city's risk from coastal flooding and damage from nor’easters, hurricanes, and other significant storm events.”

“They’re really taking things for Freemason, in my mind, throwing them up to see what’s going to stick on a wall; whether we’ll accept them or not. So far, nothing stuck,” said Kavanaugh.

He added that neighbors have concerns about where the floodwalls would go including between two Freemason Harbour Condominium buildings.

The retired admiral feels something should be done to address flooding but says this isn’t the way to go.

“The only real solution to this is go out and figure out how to put a big gate out by, between Virginia Beach and in the channel, the Eastern Shore,” Kavanaugh stated.

According to the City of Norfolk, the public will have opportunities to provide input before construction. In fact, a City spokesperson says they’ve presented at more than 80 civic league and association meetings.

Army Corps of Engineer officials are expected to present details at the community meeting on Wednesday, September 18. It will begin at 7 p.m. at the Blocker YMCA, 312 W. Bute Street.

For more information on the project, click here.