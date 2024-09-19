Norfolk Freemason residents concerned flood wall could impact historic area

News 3 is following through on a common issue in Hampton Roads, flooding. It’s a concern in some parts in Norfolk.

One solution could be to build a flood wall in the Freemason area, near downtown Norfolk.

The Freemason civic league held a meeting where city officials spoke about the flood project.

"We think it will harm our area and neighborhood," Steve Sigmon, a Norfolk Freemason resident said.

The $2.6 billion Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Project would include a system of about 9 miles of flood walls, a levee, nearly a dozen tide gates, and pump stations in the city of Norfolk.

"The view of the Elizabeth River is going to be gone," Chuck Murray, a Norfolk Freemason resident said.

"I’m opposed to the height of the wall. It will affect the historic district here in Freemason," another resident said.

More than a hundred residents in Freemason showed up to the neighborhood’s civic league meeting to get an update on a flood wall.

Kyle Spencer, Norfolk’s Chief Resilience Officer says the project is needed.

"Much of the city is underwater if we do nothing. The cost of doing nothing is much higher than the project," said Kyle Spencer, Norfolk’s Chief Resilience Officer

Spencer says designs of a flood wall would begin in the upcoming months.

Some neighborhood advocates tell News 3 they plan to do a walking tour with city officials this week.