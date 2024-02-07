The economic impact of Princess Cruise port moving from Yorktown to Norfolk

YORKTOWN, Va. — Princess Cruise Lines recently announced they would no longer make port in Yorktown, instead going to Norfolk, leaving some business owners in the riverside town with a potential loss.

“I spent about 17,000 in merchandise, I would say normally I would spend $7,000 or $8,000,” said Marilyn West, owner of Auntie M's American Cottage.

West said she ordered larger amounts than normal, and ordered some new items for the cruise goers. However, she said she is torn about Princess Cruises not coming to Historic Yorktown, as it was met with a lot of opposition from the residents.

Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown Yorktown no longer a stop for Princess Cruises in 2024 Madeline Miller

“I just want everybody to be happy and content and feel like this is where they belong,” said West.

Forty miles southeast of Yorktown, the city of Norfolk will likely benefit. Visit Norfolk President and CEO Kurt Krause said more people will be in restaurants, shops, and local attractions.

“It helps it in the short term when they’re here, and I think it’s going to have an impact long term on people relocating here,” said Krause.

Williamsburg, James City County, Yorktown Yorktown no longer a stop for Princess Cruises in 2024 Madeline Miller

He said last year alone, the area saw $25 million in revenue from 200,000 passengers. Krause said excursions are planned all over the region, so everyone should feel the impact.

"It’s all of Hampton Roads feeling the growth of this industry,” said Krause.

The York County Board of Supervisors told News 3 that nearly $8 million was set aside in the General Assembly to make improvements to downtown Yorktown, with the idea that cruises would be coming in, however, now that Princess Cruises are not coming, it's unclear how the money can be spent.