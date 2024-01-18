Thief caught on camera stealing tip jar at Virginia Beach restaurant

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The owner of Bubba’s shrimp shack in Virginia Beach says a man came in and stole their tip jar, leaving the entire staff stunned. The entire incident was caught on camera.

"It was shocking," Kendall Tubeville, the owner of Bubba's Shrimp Shack, said.

Surveillance video shows a Black man coming into Bubba’s Shrimp Shack in Virginia Beach on Virginia Beach Boulevard and stealing the restaurant’s tip jar.

Leondra Head Thief caught on camera stealing tip jar at Bubba's Shrimp Shack in Virginia Beach

"There was about $35 in the jar," Tubeville said.

Tubeville says employees depend on these tips.

"Usually, it’s about $3 to $4 an hour extra on top of what they actually make, so that can be a huge difference getting to work," Tubeville said.

"I was angry about it," Zariyah Hinton, an employee of Bubba's Shrimp Shack, said. "You basically stole from me. It’s just weird."

Hinton says she didn’t think anything alarming would happen when the man first came in.

"When he came in, he had asked to use the bathroom, and I said it was back there so I didn’t think anything," Hinton said.

The owner says this is not the first time someone has stolen tip money. Just two weeks earlier, a teen interviewing for a job stole money from the tip jar too.

"He took about $5," Tubeville said. "I had to call him after the interview and tell him he not only didn’t get the job but 'we have cameras and saw you take the money.'"

She says after the restaurant posted the surveillance video on their social media, the man’s family came forward.

Watch the surveillance video:

surveillance video of tip jar stealing at Bubba's shrimp shack

"The aunt called and let me know she knew who that was," Tubeville said.

Tuberville says she told police.

Virginia Beach police say they have not yet made an arrest or found the man.