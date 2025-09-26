Two historic sites in Hampton Roads named among 10 new Virginia landmarks

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Ten historic sites in Virginia have been named as state landmarks, with two right here in Hampton Roads.

The Norfolk Cultural and Convention Center and the Daily Press Building in Newport News have been added to the Virginia Landmarks Register, according to officials with the Virginia Department of Historic Resources.

These landmark designations honor the sites' historical significance.

The Norfolk Cultural and Convention Center, which includes the Scope and Chrysler Hall, began construction in 1968. It was finished four years later in 1972.

The center embodies "the height of the Modern Movement in architecture and urban planning" during the time it was constructed, officials said. The space was built for entertainment and recreation purposes, but it also acted as a place for "cultural exchange and community enrichment."

The Daily Press building, finished in 1968, helped expand the newspaper's operations, serving as its main headquarters, officials detailed. Forest W. Coile, a Newport News architect, designed the building in the New Formalist architectural style.

Below is the full list of the 10 new Virginia landmarks:

