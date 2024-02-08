Virginia Beach man tries to bring loaded handgun through Norfolk International Airport security; caught by TSA

NORFOLK, Va. — The TSA at Norfolk International Airport stopped a Virginia Beach man from boarding a plane with a loaded handgun Thursday.

The 9mm gun loaded with 15 bullets was stopped at the security checkpoint when the X-ray caught it in a carry-on bag, according to the TSA.

Airport police removed the gun and cited the Virginia Beach man with a weapons charge, according to the TSA. He will also face a financial civil penalty for bringing a gun to a TSA checkpoint, which can reach as high as $15,000.

TSA says that the case will be forwarded to the Norfolk Commonwealth's Attorney.

There were 23 firearms caught by ORF TSA in 2023, this year they have already caught two.

Nationwide, there were 6,735 firearms caught at airport security checkpoints, and 93% of those were loaded, according to TSA.

Firearms must be traveled in checked baggage, unloaded and in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared.

For more details on how to properly fly with firearm, go to the TSA's website.