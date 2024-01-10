Watch Now
Norfolk Airport had 2nd-highest number of guns caught by TSA in Va. Here's the most common excuse TSA hears

Norfolk International Airport
Posted at 1:29 PM, Jan 10, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-10 13:29:52-05

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk International Airport (ORF) had the second-highest number of firearms caught by TSA in Virginia, according to TSA.

In 2023, TSA caught 117 guns at airport security checkpoints in Virginia - just one less than the total in 2022. Twenty-nine of those were caught at ORF checkpoints, which is two more than TSA caught at the airport in 2022.

The only other airport in Virginia that had more guns caught at TSA checkpoints in 2023 was Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, which had 39 guns caught and its checkpoints last year.

All the firearms were discovered during routine screening of carry-on property at airport security checkpoints, TSA says.

TSA officials say they're concerned that most of the people who had guns at checkpoints said they forgot that they had a gun in their carry-on.

"Responsible gun owners know where their guns are at all times," said TSA officials.

While penalties for bringing a gun to a TSA checkpoint varies, TSA says it's a criminal act to do so in Virginia.

For more information on TSA guidelines and how to pack your carry-on bag, click here.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

