Virginia Beach police investigate fatal bike, Jeep crash at Lynn Shores Dr. intersection

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Police are investigating a fatal crash involving a bicyclist and a Jeep Wrangler on Jan. 20.

Around 6:15 p.m., offices went to the intersection of Lynn Shore Drive and Virginia Beach Boulevard where the bike and car collided, according to the VBPD.

The bicyclist, 62-year-old Richard Whelan, was taken to the hospital where he died, according to police.

Virginia Beach

The VBPD Traffic Safety Unit's preliminary investigation found that a Jeep was going west on Virginia Beach Boulevard, crossing through the intersection and Whelan was going north on Lynn Shores Drive, according to the VBPD.

Whelan entered the cross section against the red light on the left side of the road, according to police. While he was crossing through the westbound traffic, he was hit by the jeep.

Police say that the driver of the Jeep stopped and cooperated with investigators, and that no charges have been filed against the driver.

Anyone with and information about the crash should call the VBPD Special Operations Bureau at (757) 385-4606 or 1-888-LOCK-U-Up to remain anonymous.