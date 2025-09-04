Virginia Department of Health reports measles case in Hampton Roads

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — A case of measles has been reported in the Hampton Roads area, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday.

VDH reports that the public may have been exposed to measles in Virginia Beach and Norfolk from August 27 to 30.

VDH provided a list of when and where the public could have been exposed to measles:



Children’s Hospital of The King’s Daughters (CHKD) Health Center and Urgent Care at Loehmann’s Plaza, located at 3960 Virginia Beach Blvd in Virginia Beach Wednesday, August 27, from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

CVS Pharmacy, located at 300 Laskin Road in Virginia Beach Thursday, August 28, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

CHKD Emergency Department/Hospital, located at 601 Children’s Lane in Norfolk

Emergency Department: Saturday, August 30, from 1:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Hospital: from Saturday, August 30, at 6 p.m. to Monday, September 1, at 6 p.m.



VDH says the child who contracted measles is between the ages of 5 and 12, living in the Eastern Region of Virginia. The Eastern Region encompasses the Hampton Roads area, as well as the Eastern Shore and Three Rivers areas.

This is the fourth case of measles the state has seen this year.