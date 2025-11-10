Virginia pauses VENA as feds direct partial SNAP payments this week

RICHMOND, Va. — Gov. Glenn Youngkin said Sunday the state will pause its Virginia Emergency Nutrition Assistance (VENA) program after federal officials notified Virginia that Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will be paid this week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture directed states to issue 65% of monthly SNAP benefits in November. Virginia officials said that payment is expected to process by Thursday, Nov. 13, for more than 850,000 recipients. Earlier this month, Virginia provided 25% of typical November benefits through VENA to prevent gaps in aid; with the new federal payment, households will receive a combined 90% of a normal month’s benefits.

“Our top priority has been to ensure that every Virginian facing food insecurity knows that we are doing everything in our ability to provide food assistance,” Youngkin said, adding the state will process the federal SNAP payments “no later than Thursday.”Janet V. Kelly, Secretary of Health and Human Resources, said the approach balances urgent need with fiscal responsibility and credited the Virginia Department of Social Services (DSS) with moving quickly to adjust to updated guidance.

What this means for SNAP households

65% of November SNAP will be issued this week, per USDA guidance.

The state paused VENA going forward to remain in compliance with federal rules.

With the earlier 25% VENA payment, most households should receive 90% of their typical November benefit by the end of the week.

DSS said it will continue to share updates as they become available. Households with questions can contact their local DSS office or visit dss.virginia.gov.

Food drive and support efforts

Youngkin last week launched the Virginia Cares Initiative, a statewide food drive to support Virginians affected by the federal shutdown— including federal and military civilian workers and roughly 12,000 newly eligible SNAP recipients who were unable to access benefits. The effort is paired with $1 million in state funding for the Federation of Virginia Food Banks to help families during SNAP disruptions.

Virginians can learn how to donate, volunteer, or host a food drive through their regional food bank by visiting the Virginia Cares Initiative sign-up page.

Need help?