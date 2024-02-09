Virginia sports bettors expected to have busy Super Bowl weekend

NORFOLK, Va. — Sports betting continues to grow in popularity in Virginia with a busy Super Bowl weekend expected.

People in Virginia bet more than $630 million in December, according to the Virginia Lottery. That figure is the second highest since sports betting became legal in 2021, behind November 2023.

With the big game this weekend, the Virginia Council on Problem Gaming is warning of the risks of gambling.

Carolyn Hawley, the council's president, says sports betting is the second biggest reason why people call into their helpline with issues, behind slot machines.

"Sports betting in its current form is available all the time. You can do it 24 hours a day," she said.

Data from the council says in 2020, before sports betting was legal in Virginia, the helpline received 311 calls from people looking for help. In 2022, that number grew to 860.

"We're seeing young populations calling about their gambling problems," said Hawley. "It's seen a spike in the number of young males who are developing problems related to sports betting."

The council works to connect them with help.

"We will connect you with people who are peer recovery specialists with lived experiences with addiction that can help you navigate how to cut back or even stop your gambling," she said.

In Virginia, 97.5-percent of the money taxed through sports betting goes to the state's general fund to pay for things like schools and roads. Then, 2.5-percent goes to the state's gambling fund, which in December was more than $210,000.

Looking ahead to 2024, analysts expect another strong year.

"Virginia sports betting is on a heater right now," said Christopher Boan, an analyst with BetVirginia.com. "It's definitely on a tear and we at Bet Virginia don't see any cause of concern heading into 2024."

But advocates hope people will do it responsibly.

"We want somebody to connect to us before it becomes a greater problem - before they see more issues with their credit, a loss of a job, a loss of a relationship," said Hawley. "We want to intervene as early as possible."