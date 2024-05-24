Watch Now
Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Northampton

Top Stories - Sunday May 24
Posted at 12:01 PM, May 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-24 12:01:56-04

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police said it was investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Thursday.

Officers said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m., on Route 13 in Northampton County.

A 2011 Suzuki GSXR1000 motorcycle was headed northbound when ti was struck by a 2010 Lexus LS460 that was making a left turn from southbound Route 13 onto North Bayside Road, according to police.

