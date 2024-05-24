Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police said it was investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Thursday.

Officers said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m., on Route 13 in Northampton County.

A 2011 Suzuki GSXR1000 motorcycle was headed northbound when ti was struck by a 2010 Lexus LS460 that was making a left turn from southbound Route 13 onto North Bayside Road, according to police.

Devin M. Marcum, 20, of Smyrna, Deleware, who was driving the motorcyle, died at the scene, police said.

The driver of the Lexus, a 17-year-old female from Cape Charles, Va. has been charged with failure to yield the right of way, according to police.