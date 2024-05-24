Virginia State Police investigating fatal crash in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — The Virginia State Police said it was investigating after a fatal two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle Thursday.
Officers said the crash happened at around 3:30 p.m., on Route 13 in Northampton County.
A 2011 Suzuki GSXR1000 motorcycle was headed northbound when ti was struck by a 2010 Lexus LS460 that was making a left turn from southbound Route 13 onto North Bayside Road, according to police.
Crime
New evidence allowed in 1998 case as man petitions life sentence
10:50 PM, May 23, 2024
Devin M. Marcum, 20, of Smyrna, Deleware, who was driving the motorcyle, died at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Lexus, a 17-year-old female from Cape Charles, Va. has been charged with failure to yield the right of way, according to police.
More local news