Volunteers plant flags at Hampton National Cemetery ahead of Memorial Day event

HAMPTON, Va. — Dozens of volunteers took time out of their morning on Saturday to plant American flags at more than 10,000 veteran gravesites.

The flags were placed ahead of Hampton National Cemetery's Memorial Day commemoration event scheduled for Monday.

Cemetery Director Micah Lee invited volunteers to help set up the portion of the cemetery located on the Hampton University campus.

Lee, who took over the Director job a few months ago, told News 3 he was impressed with the turnout.

“We put the news out. A lot of volunteers contacted us and just wanted to be a part of this. I think it’s very important that we all come together for the common good of paying tribute to these men and women of service," he said.

Lee tells News 3 that some of the graves in the cemetery date back to the Civil War.

Monday's wreath-laying ceremony is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

The program will include several speeches, a moment of silence, and the playing of Taps.