Woman arrested, charged for fatal single vehicle crash on Chesapeake Blvd: NPD

Posted at 1:05 PM, Jan 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-29 13:05:57-05

NORFOLK, Va. — A woman has been arrested and charged following a crash early Saturday morning that left the passenger of the vehicle dead.

Police responded to the 6900 block of Chesapeake Boulevard around 4:38 a.m. on Jan. 27 for the report of a single vehicle crash.

When officers arrived, they found that a car had collided with a concrete pole and caught fire.

The passenger, later identified as 29-year-old Tynisha D. Southerland, of Portsmouth, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died.

Police say as a result of the investigation, the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Jamika P. Ellis, of Richmond, was charged with involuntary manslaughter DUI related.

Ellis is currently being held at Norfolk City Jail without bond.

