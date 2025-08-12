WTKR News 3's Jessica Larché receives NABJ 'Salute to Excellence' award

CLEVELAND, Ohio — WTKR News 3 Anchor and Investigator Jessica Larché is being recognized for her reporting on the rising rates of suicide among Black women.

Jessica was presented an award from the National Association of Black Journalists during their national convention in Cleveland, Ohio last weekend. Her story, "Life is Meaningful," earned a national "Salute to Excellence" award in the specialty category at the NABJ's annual convention.

In her story, Jessica brings together local suicide attempt survivors to share their messages of hope and healing. The three Black women are survivors of a disturbing trend: According to research Jessica breaks down in her reporting, Black women being disproportionately affected by suicide and suicidal ideations. Her story also incorporates insight from a local psychiatrist and available support resources.

"Thank you to these women who survived suicide attempts and suicidal ideations," said Jessica, adding, "I am so thankful to former News 3 photojournalist Lydia Johnson for her irreplaceable work on this report."

To watch "Life is Meaningful," click on the video below.