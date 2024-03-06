York County residents lose $1 million to scams in 2023: Sheriff

YORK COUNTY, Va. — One million dollars was lost by York County residents in 2023 due to scams, according to Sheriff Ron Montgomery.

Montgomery tells News 3 one person alone was conned out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The sheriff said they took more than 700 reports from people who said they had been scammed.

Most victims were convinced to give up cash, gift cards, or even digital currency, according to the sheriff.

He said there are a few warning signs, like someone calling with a sense of urgency who claims they are from a government agency, or maybe even someone impersonating a relative.

"They pressure you to act immediately, which should be a huge red flag," said Montgomery. "They say you've got to take action, you've got to pay these fines, you've got to do whatever it is we are asking you to do right now."

The sheriff says the best thing you can do if something doesn't seem right is hang up and immediately call your local authorities.