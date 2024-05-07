Back to business: Norfolk's Davis set for return to ring

NEWARK, NJ (WTKR)- The Businessman is getting back to business.

Norfolk's Keyshawn Davis will return to the ring on July 6 for his next professional fight, taking on Miguel Madueño at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.

Davis, also know as "The Businessman" for his business-like approach in the ring, is 10-0 with seven knockouts and will fight in a 10-round lightweight bout against Madueño. The match will lead up to the two co-featured fights that will headline the evening.

The Norfolk native has been on a roll since turning professional. He remained perfect in his pro career with a six-round knockout win over Jose Pedraza in Las Vegas on February 8, after picking up two victories in 2023. A third win last year was changed to a no-contest due to a positive test for marijuana, but Davis has embraced that as a learning experience and has gotten back on track.

"I wasn't reaching my full potential," he told News 3 back in February. "I was really just fighting off my own talent, but now that God told me 'put that down, push that aside,' I did that and I'm feeling like I'm walking into my true potential for sure."

Davis will be facing a more experienced boxer in Madueño. The Mexican fighting veteran is 31-2 with 28 knockouts in his career and is also coming off a February victory.

“Madueño is a tough fighter with more than 30 pro fights, and I have a lot of respect for what he brings to the table," Davis said in Tuesday's Top Rank release announcing the fight. "I love fighting in Newark. The fans there are special, and I am going to feed off their energy and put on a show.”

Davis and Madueño's fight will be nationally televised on ESPN on July 6 at 9:00 PM and will open the telecast.

