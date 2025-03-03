Watch Now
Basketball State Tournament Central: Quarterfinal matchups set on the court

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — The stage is set and the dreams of state championships are still alive for a handful of Hampton Roads basketball teams.

16 squads from the 757 will put their hopes of taking home a title this week with the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. Below are the opening matchups for area teams still competing for a state crown.

BOYS

Class 6:

Quarterfinals

Landstown vs. Patriot - Tuesday @ 7:00 PM
Colonial Forge vs. Oscar Smith - Tuesday @ 6:00 PM

Class 5:

Quarterfinals

Maury vs. Green Run - Tuesday @ 7:00 PM
Indian River vs. Woodside - Tuesday @ 7:30 PM

Class 4:

Quarterfinals

Varina vs. Hampton - Tuesday @ 7:30 PM
Churchland vs. Atlee - Tuesday @ 7:00 PM

Class 1:

Quarterfinals

Northumberland vs. Franklin - Tuesday @ 7:00 PM

GIRLS

Class 5:

Quarterfinals

King's Fork vs. Princess Anne - Tuesday @ 7:00
Kellam vs. Menchville - Tuesday @ 5:30 PM

Class 4:

Quarterfinals

Monocan vs. Manor - Tuesday @ 7:00 PM
Hampton vs. Henrico - Tuesday @ TBD

Class 3:

Quarterfinals

Brentswood District vs. Grafton - Tuesday @ 6:00 PM

