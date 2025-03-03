Basketball State Tournament Central: Quarterfinal matchups set on the court

NORFOLK, Va. — NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — The stage is set and the dreams of state championships are still alive for a handful of Hampton Roads basketball teams.
16 squads from the 757 will put their hopes of taking home a title this week with the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. Below are the opening matchups for area teams still competing for a state crown.
BOYS
Class 6:
Quarterfinals
Landstown vs. Patriot - Tuesday @ 7:00 PM
Colonial Forge vs. Oscar Smith - Tuesday @ 6:00 PM
Class 5:
Quarterfinals
Maury vs. Green Run - Tuesday @ 7:00 PM
Indian River vs. Woodside - Tuesday @ 7:30 PM
Class 4:
Quarterfinals
Varina vs. Hampton - Tuesday @ 7:30 PM
Churchland vs. Atlee - Tuesday @ 7:00 PM
Class 1:
Quarterfinals
Northumberland vs. Franklin - Tuesday @ 7:00 PM
GIRLS
Class 5:
Quarterfinals
King's Fork vs. Princess Anne - Tuesday @ 7:00
Kellam vs. Menchville - Tuesday @ 5:30 PM
Class 4:
Quarterfinals
Monocan vs. Manor - Tuesday @ 7:00 PM
Hampton vs. Henrico - Tuesday @ TBD
Class 3:
Quarterfinals
Brentswood District vs. Grafton - Tuesday @ 6:00 PM