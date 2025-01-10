Brown and Reynolds joining Vick's coaching staff at Norfolk State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Michael Vick will not be the only local product returning to Hampton Roads helping Norfolk State find success. Two members of his coaching staff are recognizable names among the local football circuit as well.

Hampton native Elton Brown and Norfolk's LaRoy Reynolds are both joining Vick's staff. Both announced their new positions on social media Thursday.

Brown will serve as the Spartans' offensive line coach and the running game coordinator, according to his Instagram announcement. He starred at Hampton High School and the University of Virginia as an offensive lineman before suiting up for the Arizona Cardinals from 2005-2008. He was a consensus All-American his senior season with the Cavaliers and was taken by the Cardinals in the fourth round of the 2004 NFL Draft. Brown appeared in 34 NFL games with Arizona, starting 14 of them.

Reynolds will coach the linebackers for the green and gold. He was a standout for Maury and, like Brown, also played at UVA. The former linebacker was signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2013 and played for nine NFL teams across nine seasons. He recovered three fumbles during his NFL career and has 118 total tackles to his name.

Vick was introduced as Norfolk State's head coach on December 23, his first head coaching job. The Spartans are coming off a 4-8 season and were 9-25 since 2022 under Dawson Odums.