Chargers sign ODU's Heinicke to extension

LOS ANGELES, CA (WTKR)- Taylor Heinicke has bounced around since leaving Washington, but the former Old Dominion star won't have to make moving arrangements this time around.

The Chargers announced that they've extended the quarterback. While the team did not disclose the terms of the deal, multiple reports indicate that the extension is for one year and worth up to $6.2 million.

Heinicke made four appearances as the backup quarterback in the regular season after being acquired by the Bolts in a trade with Atlanta during the 2024 preseason. He has appeared in 42 regular season games, making 29 starts, and seen stints with Houston, Carolina, Washington, Atlanta and Los Angeles, including a start in the 2020 NFC Wild Card with the Commanders. He saw the most action of his career in 2021 with the Commanders, where he started 15 of 16 games, throwing for 3,419 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Despite leaving Old Dominion after the 2014 season, Heinicke continues to give back to the Hampton Roads community. He hosts camps and continues to inspire the area's young football players each summer.