Christopher Newport women continuing winning ways this season

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- When it gets to the late stages of the NCAA Division III Women's Basketball Tournament, Christopher Newport still being in the bracket has almost been a sure thing in recent years. 2024-2025 finds the Captains taking care of business as usual.

Entering the weekend, CNU boasted a 20-1 record with its only defeat coming at the hands of Southern Virginia back on December 4. Bill Broderick's group has climbed to a No. 5 national ranking as the sprint to March begins.

"Our motto for this year is one percent better," said Gabbi San Diego, a fifth-year guard. "For us, it's all about coming into practice, focusing on that day, focusing on that practice and trying to make sure that we're making those little strides each and every day that kind of build up over time."

"We always play for each other, rather than ourselves," added senior forward Hannah Orloff. "If anybody gets any sort of accolades, everybody's more excited than they are that they're able to get those awards."

Success is nothing new to this group. Losses have been few and far between in recent years, as the Captains have only been defeated five times since the 2021-2022 season. The highlight of the stretch was a run to the 2023 national championship game, where CNU fell to Transylvania. It's a culture of success that's been passed down and now this team is doing the same for the underclassmen.

"We've had really great upperclassmen year to year ever since I've been a freshman," San Diego noted. "They've kind of set the standard for us and for me, it's all about leaving that legacy with this next group."

"I was very fortunate to have a very senior-heavy senior class when I came in as a freshman and they were able to take me under their wing," pointed out Orloff. "I'm just trying to do what they taught me to the younger class here."

Of course, all the success means the Captains are often the biggest game on the schedules of opponents. They take the court every night with a target on their backs, but that's OK with them.

"We like that challenge," Orloff said. "I'd rather play every game against a team that's going to give it 100 percent. It's going to make me better, it's going to make our team better and it's going to give us a better chance when we get into the tournament to be successful."

"That's the conversation we have with our underclassmen," San Diego added. "We've got this target on our back and it's like that with every single team that we see, so for us, I think it motivates us in a way and it makes sure that we're on it every single day in practice and in the games as well."

It was also an historic season for Broderick. The head coach picked up career victory No. 300 on January 22 with CNU's 76-31 win over Virginia Wesleyan.

Christopher Newport returns to the court Saturday afternoon when the Captains host Regent at the Freeman Center. Tipoff is set for 2:00.