Commanders one upset away from Super Bowl

PHILADELPHIA, PA (WTKR)- For the first time in 33 years, the Washington football franchise is one win away from the Super Bowl. Standing in the Commanders' way is an arch rival who is looking to end their sensational season.

The Commanders and Eagles kick off Sunday in the NFC Championship game, with the winner facing either the Chiefs or Bills in Super Bowl LIX. This marks Washington's first NFC Championship game showing since January of 1992, when the then-Redskins would win the Super Bowl over Buffalo.

The two teams split their regular season meetings. Philadelphia took the first contest in November, 26-18, holding off a late Washington comeback. The Commanders avenged the defeat on December 22, overcoming a 21-7 deficit to win, 36-33. Jayden Daniels connected with Jamison Crowder for the game-winning score with six seconds remaining in the game.

Saquon Barkley excelled in both contests against the burgundy and gold. The running back rushed for 146 yards and two touchdowns in the November match-up, following that up with a 150 yard performance and two scores in the second meeting.

The Commanders finished the regular season 12-5 and topped Tampa Bay and Detroit as underdogs on the road as underdogs in the playoffs. The Eagles won the NFC East at 14-3 and took down the Packers and Rams to reach the NFC Championship game.

News 3 is in Philadelphia with the Commanders and will have reports both on-air and online throughout the weekend.