Davis-Berinchyk pre-fight press conference features fireworks after tasteless gesture

NEW YORK, NY (WTKR)- If you've watched a Keyshawn Davis pre-fight press conference in the past, you know to expect entertainment. The Norfolk native often finds the perfect combination between respect and credit towards his opponent and trash-talk.

That was not the case Wednesday afternoon, as Davis was taken aback by a package sent to his hotel room, one that he presumes came from his opponent, Denys Berinchyk, or somebody in his camp. It was a tasteless gesture that clearly rubbed the 757 boxing star the wrong way.

"I want to address the fact that this guy came to America to give me bananas and watermelon with a note on it," Davis said during Wednesday's press conference. "It's unprofessional and I feel like it's racist and you just made this fight a little more personal."

Through his interpreter, Alexander Krassyuk of K2 Promotions, Berinchyk, from Ukraine, denied any involvement, saying that he does not speak or write in English. The package, however, certainly erased any good-natured fun Davis planned on having coming in. "The Businessman" kept the press conference about business.

"Y'all did it, it's OK that y'all did it," Davis told Berinchyk on stage. "I'm gonna whoop your ass for it."

"The Businessman" has taken care of business every time he's stepped into the ring as a pro. He enters Friday night's WBO world lightweight title fight 12-0 with eight knockouts. His latest victory came back on November 8 at the Scope, when Davis thrilled the sold-out crowd with a second round knockout of Gustavo Lemos. He will look to dethrone the reigning champ Berinchyk, who comes into the bout 19-0 with nine knockouts. The two will lock horns for the title belt at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, which Davis says will be a thrill.

"We could've fought anywhere in America, but they know that I'm the future of Top Rank," the Norfolk native said. "They know that I'm the future of the sport and they wanted to headline me, my second headliner, here at [Madison Square Garden].

"He really is the future of boxing," Krassyuk said from Berinchyk's side. "We treat him with great respect. He's a young man who is going to become the world champion after several years after Denys retires."

After Berinchyk and Krassyuk said that Davis's big day was Wednesday's press conference rather than Friday night's fight, the unbeaten boxer from the Mermaid City filled them in on how he handles thing each and every fight week.

"Every time I fight, I put on performances," he exclaimed. "Every single time I fight, before the fight, leading up to the fight, I have great press conferences, I have great weigh-ins. This is nothing new. This is not a new act that The Businessman is doing."

Davis took the stage in New York City looking like championship material. He noted the only things new were his haircut and his suit, while sporting that same championship style. The only thing left for him to do is get in the ring and take care of business Friday night.

"You all know what I do," he said. "I put on great performances. God willing, I'm definitely going to get the belt, of course, but I'm just going to show up and just do what I've been doing."

Davis-Berinchyk headlines the card and will be the final fight of the evening. Coverage begins at 9:00 PM on ESPN.

Joining Keyshawn on the card is younger brother Keon. He picked up a win in his professional debut back in November at the Scope and will take on Ira Johnson Friday night in an undercard. Johnson is 3-2 with two knockouts. Coverage of the undercards begins at 5:00 PM on ESPN+.