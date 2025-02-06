Durugordon, Old Dominion turn back Texas State

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Old Dominion may only be in its third year of Sun Belt play, but the Monarchs have already developed some history with Texas State. The Bobcats have ended ODU's season in the conference tournament in each of the last two years.

Wednesday saw the silver and blue get one back.

Sean Durugordon scored 20 points and pulled down 13 rebounds to pace Old Dominion to a 75-64 win over Texas State at Chartway Arena. The Monarchs improved their record to 11-13, 7-5 in the Sun Belt.

The Bobcats opened up an 18-11 lead in the first half, but ODU chipped away. Robert Davis Jr. knocked down four first half three-pointers and scored 14 points in the frame to reel TSU in and the home team went into the locker room up 38-35.

The Monarchs came out firing in the second half, opening the stanza on a 9-2 run to create some space. Texas State would pull to within two points at 51-49 with 8:36 remaining, but Durugordon ended a Monarch drought of nearly eight minutes without a field goal, grabbing an offensive board and scoring, drawing a foul in the process, with 7:36 to play. The Bobcats would close the gap to two points once again with under seven minutes remaining, but a quick Old Dominion rally, which included back-to-back dunks from Davis and RJ Blakney, opened up a cushion and the Monarchs cruised to victory.

"I have not been more proud of our team sitting in front of you guys yet this year," head coach Mike Jones said after the win. "That was incredible. Once again, great crowd, great energy, but I couldn't be more proud of our team. The toughness we showed tonight, the togetherness, the connectiveness we showed tonight..."

Durugordon's big night fueled Old Dominion to one of its best showings on the boards all year. Nine of his 13 rebounds came on the offensive end and ODU won the battle of the boards, 45-27. The Monarchs finished the evening with more offensive rebounds (23) than defensive rebounds (22).

"I feel like just being on the offensive glass just gives us more opportunities," noted the redshirt senior guard. "I feel like that gives us a better chance of winning that game."

"He was an offensive rebounder before he got here," Jones added. "I didn't know it was like this. He gives us so many extra possessions. We had more offensive rebounds than we had defensive rebounds tonight. That's unheard of."

Davis added 18 points, while Jaden Johnson scored 14 points in the victory. Caelum Swanton-Rodger put together his best game in a Monarch uniform, scoring 10 points and pulling down nine rebounds. Texas State's Tylan Pope led all scorers with 23 points, but Old Dominion held him to six points in the second half.

The silver and blue's free-throw shooting helped them seal the deal down the stretch. ODU knocked down 19 of its 23 attempts from the charity stripe on the night, with Durugordon connected on 10 of his 13 free throws.

Old Dominion returns to action Saturday as the Monarchs open a three game road trip at Eastern Michigan. The contest is ODU's final non-conference contest of the season and is the second round of the Sun Belt-MAC Challenge. Tipoff is set for 2:00 PM.