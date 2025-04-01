Former ODU standout James gears up for NFL Draft

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- LaMareon James has spent the majority of his football career at home. After graduating from Indian River, he spent his first three college seasons at Old Dominion.

Then he decided to give something else a try.

James wrapped up his final season of college football at TCU in 2024 and now has his eye on April's NFL Draft.

"Going against bigger names," James said of his lone season in the Big 12. "The Sun Belt had a lot of good players, but at different levels, you're playing a big name every week, so I feel like that was a great opportunity for me to be able to show out my talent against the bigger names in the college football world."

James certainly made the most of his opportunity. The former Monarch tallied 15 passes defended (14 pass break-ups, 1 interception) during the 2024 campaign, which tied him atop the Big 12 with Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. It was also good enough to rank 10th in the FBS. It's something that the cornerback feels can help propel him into the professional ranks.

"That's a big accomplishment," he said of leading the conference in the category. "Not many cornerbacks get the opportunity to be able to lead the confence in pass break-ups/interceptions, so my name being number one in that category, I'm just thankful for it."

The former Indian River star has spoken openly about the adversity he's faced growing up. In 2022, James told News 3 that he lost around 20 close friends or family members to health issues or gun violence. He honors them with a tattoo on his arm and with his play on the football field. Now those who have passed away during his journey are close to his heart as he chases his NFL dreams.

"I just really use it as motivation," he noted. "I know my loved ones, the people I love who passed away, I know they're looking down on me. They wouldn't want me to be sad right now in the process of me getting ready for the NFL, so I know they just want me to keep going no matter what's going on in my life and let God handle the rest."

Now James is on the cusp of taking his place in the highest level of football. He's already interviewed with the Eagles, Colts, Cardinals, Jets and has a scheduled meeting with the Commanders. With much of the work done, he'll spend the next three weeks putting the finishing touches on impressing any NFL team that will look his way.

"I feel like I'm closer to my dreams, but at the same time, you've got general managers, owners, they make the last say-so," pointed out James. "I try to show them I'm a good person off the field, on the field, whenever I do interviews with teams. In my heart, other people know I'm a good person. I do right by people."

The 2025 NFL Draft kicks off April 24 and runs through April 26.