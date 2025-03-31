Fulfilling Mario's Dream: Senior all-star game a meaningful moment for the Mullen family

VIRGINIA BEACH — VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — Coming back to Bayside High School brings back countless memories for Paula and Jemar Mullen.

It's where the family spent many nights watching Paula's son, Mario, flourish into a local basketball star.

"When he dunked his first dunk and point at his mother," Paula said, describing her favorite play Mario ever made. "He said, 'This is for you.'"

"Just walking into Bayside, it just feels nostalgic," said Jemar, Mario's younger brother.

It's why Saturday's Mario Mullen Invitational felt full circle for the family.

"It all started right here at Bayside," Paula said. "The community meant a lot to Mario."

In its inaugural year, the invitational serves as an all-star game for senior basketball players in Hampton Roads. Two teams formed by standouts from the Southside and Peninsula doing battle while playing in front of fans and college coaches.

Mullen won of two state titles with the Marlins in 1990 and 1991, taking home Class AAA Player of the Year during the latter season. He played four years at Old Dominion and helping the Monarchs pull off an 89-81 upset of Villanova in the 1995 NCAA Tournament.

Staying home was a theme of his career, and hosting a game to help players in Hampton Roads get that same chance was something he dreamed of for years.

"He wanted to give back to the community," Jemar said. "He felt it was necessary for schools to keep these players around here. He was a big advocate for that, homegrown talent."

"Mario cared about people that didn't have much and he wanted to help," Paula remembered.

In his post playing days, Mario took steps towards helping the next generation of students and players. He became a special education teacher at Maury, Ocean Lakes, and Tallwood High School. Never straying too far from the game he loved, Mario became the Ocean Lakes boys basketball coach in 2021.

He was living out his passion to lending a helping hand and closing on hosting that long awaited all-star game. Before he got to see it through, however, Mullen passed away on July 5, 2024 after a brief illness.

His death left the basketball community stunned.

"It struck me, it was so unexpected. It just came out of nowhere," said Green Run senior Kass Jackson, who trained with Mario growing up. "He's always been in the back of my mind, and I won't forget him. He was a great guy."

"He taught me things I never knew I needed," said Aaron Thomas, an assistant on Mullen's staff at Ocean Lakes. "It's been hard but I know he's in my heart and he's going to stay right there forever."

The outpouring of emotional support gave the Mullen family comfort that Mario's impact was everlasting.

"That's my heart. If you ever would have known him, you feel the peace that he brings," Paula said. "The joy and his happiness."

Part of how they wanted to memorialize him was to also ensure that his vision of that all-star game see the light of day.

"It brings me peace and it brings us peace knowing we're keeping his name alive," Jemar said. "He told so many people about this that they're now helping make his dream a reality."

The game also helping bring awareness and support for neurodivergent and at-promise students, a cause that was close to Mario's heart. His family donated $1,000 to Advocating 4 Kids, Inc. before the game, an organization that advocates and provides assistance for neurodiverse students and families.

A fitting tribute to a man who dedicated his life to bettering the game in his hometown.

"I know he's up there smiling and cheering us on," Jackson said.

"The last thing he told me was, 'Your impact outlives your life span,'" Thomas remembered. "It's a true testament to see all these people here. They may not be a basketball fan or player, but they're here. He was not just a great coach and a great player, but a guy that brought everybody together."

As they watched the game tip off from the sidelines, both Jemar and Paula showed a bright smile and shared an embrace.

It's been almost a year since Mario's passing and the emotions still hit for them from time to time. It's days like Saturday, however, that help them know the kind of legacy that's being left.

"This is the first and hopefully there's more to come," Jemar said. "And it will just get bigger and better."

"Overwhelmed. Words can't say what he would've felt," Paula said. "He's proud today."