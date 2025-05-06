Gabby Douglas earns spot in US Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame

COLORADO SPRINGS, Co. — Former Olympic gymnast and Virginia Beach's own Gabby Douglas has made the 2025 class of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame.

Douglas, who was born in Newport News and grew up in Virginia Beach, will join about a dozen others in the 2025, including Serena Williams, who have contributed to U.S. Olympic success in various ways.

At the 2012 London Olympics when she was just 16, Douglas won the all-around gold and led the women's team to gold. She was also a member of the "Final Five" 2016 team that won gold at the 2016 games in Rio.

Watch related: Gabby Douglas ends bid for 2024 Paris Olympics

Virginia Beach's Gabby Douglas ends bid for Paris Olympics

"We’re proud to welcome the Class of 2025 into the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Hall of Fame and to honor the extraordinary accomplishments they’ve made as representatives of Team USA,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. “This induction celebrates not only their remarkable performances and lasting impact but also acknowledges the essential contributions of those who supported their journeys every step of the way.”

Douglas was the first Black woman in history to win the all-around gold at the Olympics, and had been eyeing a comeback in 2024 before she pulled out due to an injury sustained at the USA Gymnastics Championships last May.

The Hall of Fame press release shared this recap of Douglas' contributions to the sport.

Gabby Douglas made history at the Olympic Games London 2012, becoming the first Black woman to win the all-around gold medal in gymnastics. A trailblazer and two-time Olympic team gold medalist (2012, 2016), Douglas also contributed to two world championship team titles, earning a total of six medals across the Olympic and world stages. She was the first U.S. gymnast to capture gold in both the all-around and team competitions at a single Olympic Games—a feat she achieved in London—and is one of only two American women to win back-to-back Olympic team golds. At just 16 years old, Douglas broke barriers and redefined what was possible in the sport. Her groundbreaking achievements helped pave the way for future generations of gymnasts, including Simone Biles, who would go on to continue her legacy of excellence and representation on the global stage.

The class of 2025 Hall of Fame ceremony is scheduled for Saturday, July 12 in Colorado Springs, Co.