Granby's Thebarge, Norfolk's only competitive high school diver, eyes state crown

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- It's never too late to try something new. Take Granby junior Maegan Thebarge, for example, who stepped onto the diving board competitively for the first time as a high school sophomore.

It did not take her long to get the hang of things as she had no trouble jumping right in.

"My friend, Lizzie, she was into it awhile back," Maegan said of how she became interested in diving. "She convinced me because I did gymnastics that it would be a good fit and it was."

"She picked it up real quick and I could tell that she had something," added Keith Kopecky, Maegan's club coach at K2 Diving. "She stayed with it and she did really, really well and she's been one of the top divers in our club and has become one of the top divers in the state."

No doubt it was a pretty fast upward trajectory, a little unusual for a high school student-athlete that started the sport so late to have that type of success. Last year, after only competing for a few months, Maegan qualified for states.

"Not as well as I would've hoped," she smiled describing her state meet performance. "I did a dive that I probably shouldn't have put on my list."

That rough showing at states, however, has paved the way for her junior season. She's more familiar with the competition and the environment, more prepared for what to expect and hungrier for success. Now she's shooting for a top three finish.

"She's got a little bit under her belt now and she knows what it takes," noted Kopecky. "She's prepared a lot better this year for it."

"I always want to come out on top, but I want to be real with myself," Thebarge added. "That might not happen, but you can always have that goal."

As Maegan takes aim at the podium, she's carrying to torch for all of Norfolk. The junior is the only high school diver in the Norfolk Public School system. Perhaps her success will inspire others in the Mermaid City to take a leap and give it a shot.

"She does inspire," Kopecky pointed out. "She inspires our younger divers, too. I'm glad she's got another year of high school left."

Maegan's talent was uncovered and is still taking shape with each and every plunge into the pool. Her young career proves that testing the waters is never the wrong choice.

"You never know if you're good at it until you try," she said. "I didn't know I was good at this until I tried it and it turned out I was."

Prior to states, Maegan will compete in the regional championships which will be held Wednesday afternoon.